Cairo: All expatriate legal advisers at Kuwait Municipality will be replaced in less than a year as part of an employment policy in the country, dubbed “Kuwaitisation”, Kuwaiti Minister of State for Municipal Affairs Abdulaziz Al Mojel has said.
The number of Kuwaiti advisers at the municipality’s legal department currently stands at 127 against three expatriate counterparts, the official told parliament.
“The municipality is in the process of Kuwaitising all advisors. In less than a year, all contracts will end and Kuwaitisation rate will reach 100 per cent,” Al Mojel added.
In recent years, Kuwait has stepped up efforts to create jobs for its citizens and replacing foreign employees.
Foreigners make up nearly 3.4 million of Kuwait’s overall population of 4.6 million.
In recent months, there have been increasing calls in Kuwait for curbing foreigners’ employment along accusations that migrant workers have strained the country’s infrastructure facilities amid economic repercussions from the COVID-19 pandemic.