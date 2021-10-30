Cairo: An Asian expatriate, working as a vendor at a mobile grocery store in Kuwait, had been hit and dragged to death by anonymous customers allegedly after he had chased them for not paying the bill, a local newspaper said.
Police were alerted that the expatriate’s body had been found on a road in the governorate of Al Jahra, reported Al Jarida, citing a security source.
An on-site examination showed that the body had been dragged for a long distance.
The source added that an eyewitness told police that he had seen a car with several persons inside stopping at the mobile store manned by the victim and ordered food and soft drinks.
The customers had allegedly run away in their car without paying the bill, prompting the grocery worker to try to stop them, but they ran over him and dragged him to death, according to the witness.
Police launched a manhunt for the perpetrators while prosecutors registered a case of premeditated murder and forced theft.
Neither the nationality or the age of the victim was disclosed.