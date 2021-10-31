Dubai: A 23-year-old Bangladeshi has committed suicide in Kuwait by jumping off one of the African embassy buildings in Rawda area, local media reported.
Sources told the media, the deceased has had a disagreement with his father who works in the same embassy. Security forces moved him to hospital but he was pronounced dead on their arrival.
The body of the Bangladeshi was transferred to the forensic department.
According to Al Rai newspaper, Kuwait has witnessed a noticeable spike in suicide rates, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, something which prompted the Complaints and Grievances Committee of the Kuwait Society for Human Rights (KSHR) to hold a meeting to discuss the issue.
This recent increase in suicide rates also prompted Kuwaiti security authorities to decide to boost security on the Sheikh Jaber Al Ahmad Causeway, one of the world’s longest bridges, after an increase in suicide attempts on the site.
The measures ordered by the Interior Ministry to head off further suicide attempts include round-the-clock security patrols on the bridge to arrest suicidal suspects, Al Qabas newspaper reported, citing what it termed as well-informed sources.
Expatriates attempting suicide face deportation from Kuwait, the sources added.
“Clear and straightforward instructions have been issued by the ministry to security men to deal firmly with these cases,” a source said.