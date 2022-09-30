Cairo: A former policeman in Kuwait has been sent to jail after he admitted to having posed as a security officer and robbed expatriates, a Kuwaiti newspaper has reported.
The ex-lance corporal had admitted to having perpetrated several crimes mainly against illegal expatriates, taking advantage of their fear to be deported from Kuwait, Al Anba quoted a security source as saying.
Authorities had been alerted that a man, appearing clad in a police uniform with the rank of a major inside a private car used to stop expatriates in Al Ahmadi governorate in south Kuwait and rob them of their money, the source said.
“A police patrol was sent to the site of the man who, on seeing it, tried to flee, but he was chased and arrested,” the source added.
After investigations, the defendant was sent to the Central Prison.
Under Kuwaiti law, members of the public, whether citizens or expatriates, have the right to check the ID of any security man stopping them, especially if the law enforcer is riding a private car, not a police patrol, the paper quoted a security source as saying.
Foreigners make up nearly 3.4 million of Kuwait’s overall population of 4.6 million.