Dubai: An Ethiopian maid has been sentenced to death in Kuwait for killing her Indian co-worker following a row over house chores, local media reported.
The Court of Appeals found the woman guilty of stabbing to death her Indian colleague.
The heinous crime happened on the first day of Ramadan last year following a dispute between them over house work.
Soon after the incident was reported to the police by the sponsor of the victim, security men, investigators and personnel from the Criminal Evidences Department rushed to the house and took the suspect into custody after seizing the weapon used in the crime.
In her confession, the accused stated that the incident occurred due to an issue between her and the victim over the distribution of work in the kitchen.