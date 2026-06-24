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Kuwait Emir, US Secretary of State Rubio hold talks on Middle East developments, bilateral ties

Leaders review Middle East crises, pledge closer political and security coordination

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This hand out photo provided by the Kuwait's news agency KUNA on June 24, 2026 shows the Amir of Kuwait Sheikh Meshal al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah (R) receiving the US Secretary of State Marco Rubio at Bayan Palace in Kuwait City.
This hand out photo provided by the Kuwait's news agency KUNA on June 24, 2026 shows the Amir of Kuwait Sheikh Meshal al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah (R) receiving the US Secretary of State Marco Rubio at Bayan Palace in Kuwait City.
AFP-HANDOUT

Emir of Kuwait His Highness Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber AlSabah received on Wednesday visiting US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, holding talks

over current developments around the Middle East region and bilateral relations.

Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) said the bilateral talks centred around Kuwait's historic relations with Washington, in addition to efforts aiming to propel these ties to greater levels.

Current happenings around the Middle East region and the world as a whole was another topic of discussion.

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