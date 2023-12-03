Dubai: The Emiri Diwan of Kuwait has confirmed that the health condition of Emir Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah is stable.
Emiri Diwan Minister Sheikh Mohammad Al Abdullah Al Sabah also offered prayers for the Emir’s good health and swift recovery.
However, in response to recent rumours and false information circulating about the health of Emir and the arrangements of the Ruling House, the public prosecution issued a stern warning, saying it would take strong legal action against any individual, group, platform, or media outlet that reports or publishes false news regarding the Emir’s health or related matters.
The prosecution expressed grave concern about the dissemination of inaccurate reports and stated that any measures taken would be in accordance with Article 167 of the Constitution.
Meanwhile, Lafi Al Subaie, Assistant Undersecretary for Press, Publishing, and Publications Affairs at the Ministry of Information, emphasised the importance of accuracy in news reporting across various media platforms.
He highlighted that media outlets are prohibited from disseminating content that violates Kuwaiti media laws, and individuals spreading rumours will face legal consequences.
Al Subaie further noted that the ministry is actively monitoring and taking action against those who spread false information, referring some media outlets to the Public Prosecution for their actions.
He urged everyone to rely on official sources for information to avoid legal issues.