Dubai: Kuwait is set to experience a notable decrease in Hajj costs during the coming pilgrimage, according to Ahmed Al Duwaihi, Head of the Hajj Caravans Union.
The expected price fall is primarily attributed to the early registration initiative implemented by Saudi Arabia, aimed at allowing ample preparation time for Hajj service providers.
Al Duwaihi highlighted that the registration for the 2024 Hajj season via the Ministry of Endowments and Islamic Affairs platform is open until December 13. This early registration process is expected to lead to more efficient planning and contracting with hotels and other necessary services, ultimately reducing the overall cost of the pilgrimage.
The fifth Hajj exhibition, scheduled from December 14-20 under the patronage of Minister of Information, Endowments and Islamic Affairs Abdul Rahman Al Mutairi, will showcase the services and preparations for the upcoming season.
This year’s exhibition is set to be particularly significant, featuring a wide range of Hajj caravans and companies dedicated to ensuring the comfort and convenience of pilgrims.
On pilgrim quotas, Al Duwaihi disclosed that Kuwait’s allocation for this year is 8,000 pilgrims, distributed across 63 caravans. There has been a concerted effort by the Kuwaiti ministry to increase this number, with assurances from Saudi authorities to accommodate the request. The registration process for Bedouns (stateless residents in Kuwait) will continue until the last day of registration, pending necessary approvals from authorities in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.