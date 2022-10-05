Kuwait City: Kuwait’s crown prince reappointed Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al Sabah, the ruling emir’s son, as prime minister on Wednesday after the government’s resignation following legislative polls in the Gulf state, where a domestic political feud has stalled reforms.
An order issued by Crown Prince Sheikh Meshal Al Ahmad Al Sabah instructed Sheikh Ahmad to nominate a cabinet for approval, state news agency KUNA reported, following the elections in which opposition members made big gains .
Kuwait held early elections on September 29 after the crown prince, who has taken over most of the emir’s duties, dissolved parliament in a bid to end the standoff.
Sheikh Ahmad was first named prime minister in July after some opposition MPs staged an open-ended sit-in to press for a new premier.
He replaced Sheikh Sabah Al Khalid Al Sabah, who resigned in April ahead of a non-cooperation motion in parliament against him.
While Kuwait’s leadership, following opposition demands, has moved to clamp down on perceived corruption, restructure some key institutions and grant amnesty to dissidents, key reform proposals such as a public debt law remain stalled.
Sheikh Ahmad on Sunday submitted the resignation of his government to Crown Prince Sheikh Meshal Al Ahmad Al Sabah.
His decision followed the announcement of results of parliamentary elections.