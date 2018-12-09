Riyadh: Kuwait’s Emir Shaikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah, in his speech as the outgoing president of the 38th summit held in Kuwait last year, said the convening of the 39th session of the GCC on time, despite the circumstances the bloc is going through, affirms the keenness on the alliance on the continuation of its meetings as well as genuine understanding of the aspirations and ambitions of the Gulf people.