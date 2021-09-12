Kuwait City: As the health situation in Kuwait continues to stabilise, the hospitalisation rate at the main COVID-19 hospital, Jaber Al Ahmad, dropped by 90 per cent, according to a local newspaper.
In addition, two Intensive Care Units (ICU) closed down and five COVID-19 wards were shut down as patient occupancy decreases drastically.
The announcement comes as Kuwait revealed on Saturday that 37 patients are undergoing treatment in the ICU and 84 patients are currently admitted to the hospital.
The epidemiological situation has improved severally as not only the number of hospitalisations have decreased, but also the number of cases. On Saturday, the percentage of cases to swabs conducted dropped to 0.30 per cent, the lowest it has been since the pandemic began. This comes as the Ministry of Health announced on Saturday they recorded 41 new COVID-19 cases.
As for recoveries, the percentage of people that have recovered has gone up to 99.09 per cent.
Vaccination
Health officials have said the drop in cases, hospitalisation and deaths have gone down despite the country opening back up and the removal of numerous restrictions.
The improving health situation coincides with 70 per cent of citizens and residents receiving both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, according Dr. Khaled Al Saeed, a member of the COVID-19 committee at the Ministry of Health.
In the past few months, the Ministry of Health has been ramping up its vaccination campaign by opening up new vaccine centres and reducing the time between the first and second dose.