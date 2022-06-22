Dubai: Kuwait's Crown Prince Sheikh Meshal Al Ahmed Al Sabah today announced the dissolving of the National Assembly (parliament) and called for early elections within the next months.
The move follows a standoff between the government and the elected assembly that led to thwarting reforms in the country.
Sheikh Meshal said: “We will not interfere in people’s selection of their representatives, nor in the election of the speaker of the next elected parliament.”
The decision was announced by the crown prince in a speech on live television in which he said that decrees would be issued on those matters.
On May 10, he accepted the resignation submitted by the government more than a month ago, issuing a decree asking it to stay on in a caretaker role.