File picture shows Kuwaiti crown prince Sheikh Meshal Al Ahmed Al Jaber Al Sabah (C) speaking as he takes the oath at the Kuwait parliament on October 8, 2020. Image Credit: AFP

Dubai: Kuwait's Crown Prince Sheikh Meshal Al Ahmed Al Sabah today announced the dissolving of the National Assembly (parliament) and called for early elections within the next months.

The move follows a standoff between the government and the elected assembly that led to thwarting reforms in the country.

Sheikh Meshal said: “We will not interfere in people’s selection of their representatives, nor in the election of the speaker of the next elected parliament.”

The decision was announced by the crown prince in a speech on live television in which he said that decrees would be issued on those matters.

On May 10, he accepted the resignation submitted by the government more than a month ago, issuing a decree asking it to stay on in a caretaker role.