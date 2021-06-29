Abu Dhabi: The Kuwaiti Cabinet decided to allow direct flights to 12 countries as of Thursday,, local media reported.
Those countries are: Bosnia and Herzegovina, Britain, Spain, the United States, the Netherlands, Italy, Austria, France, Kyrgyzstan, Germany, Greece, Switzerland,
The Cabinet also decided to allow Kuwaiti citizens and their first-degree relatives who received a dose of the COVID-19 vaccines to cross through ports as of Tuesday.
Land and sea borders will open for those vaccinated with approved vaccines in Kuwait, as of August 1.