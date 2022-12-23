Dubai: Kuwait has deported more than 9,517 expats in the past three months, an average of 105 every day, local media reported.
Most of those deported were found to be violating Kuwait’s residency and labour laws. In November alone, Kuwait arrested and deported 1,065 violators.
This comes as part of the Ministry of Interior’s campaigns targeting a number of sectors, particularly workers in men’s massage parlours, illegal fishermen, and workers in farms and scrap yards in Mutlaa, Sulaibiya, and Kabad.
According to Al Qabas newspaper, the recent campaigns aimed to get rid of marginal manpower from the country and deal with the visa traders.
Kuwait’s competent authorities said they will continue to pursue violators in the labour market, whether workers in construction or farms, and in the camping areas.
Sources said that there are recruitment agencies that sell “visas” for KD 2,500 to some nationalities, noting that a number of fake companies have finally fallen into the hands of concerned authorities.