Dubai: As many as 18,221 expats have been deported from Kuwait during 2021, an average of 50 expats per day and 1,518 expats per month, local media reported.
According to the Ministry of Interior, the deported expats included 11,177 men and 7,044 women.
One of the main reasons for their deportation was expired residency permits. Meanwhile, others were deported for being involved in misdemeanours and felonies. Many others were also deported for trying to committee suicide and for violating the curfew that was put in place early last year.
Kuwait’s Ministry of Interior has also issued a decision in the middle of last year to deport residents who participate in demonstrations, adding that deportation will also apply to residents whose behaviour harms the public interest, security and morals of the country.