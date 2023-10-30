Dubai: Kuwait has deported nearly 12,000 expatriates in three months from August.
The move by the deportation department, under the General Department of Correctional Facilities, comes as part of the country’s efforts to curb violations of law by its expatriate population.
In October alone, around 4,300 residents were deported for various offences, including public moral violations, residency and labour law breaches.
Authorities said that the security campaigns will involve patrols with Public Security, Rescue and Traffic sectors actively working to apprehend those violating residency laws.
Additionally, the General Department of Residency Affairs Investigation has launched extensive security operations nationwide. These campaigns aim to locate and deport individuals violating residency regulations, as well as absconders and wanted persons.
The sources stressed that deported individuals are barred from re-entering Kuwait due to their infringement of the country’s rules and laws.
The Residency Affairs Investigation Department is reportedly making significant efforts to apprehend violators, following direct orders from the Ministry of Interior’s higher security echelons.
In the preceding months of September and August, the Deportation Department had already processed the deportation of around 7,685 violators, culminating in a total of about 12,000 deportations by the end of October.