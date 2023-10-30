Dubai: An Asian nurse employed at Al Sabah Hospital has been deported following her public expression of support for Israel during its conflict with Palestine, the Ministry of Interior has said.
The nurse showcased her backing for Israel through a status update on WhatsApp, wherein she labelled Palestinians as terrorists and featured the Israeli flag.
Lawyer Bandar Al Mutairi lodged a complaint against the nurse.
Upon interrogation, the nurse did not shy away from her stance and openly affirmed her pro-Israel sentiments.
This is the second such incident involving an expatriate working under the Ministry of Health in Kuwait.