Dubai: Kuwait deported more than 1,764 expats over the course of the past month, an average of 57 every day, local media reported.
The deported expats include 1,058 men and 706 women. The Ministry of Interior said the deportation comes in line with its efforts to maintain law and order in the country, adding that it will take legal measures against violators of law, including deportation.
Kuwait has repeatedly extended the grace period for illegal foreign residents in the past months to allow time for them to legalise their status.
Kuwait has in recent months sought to redress its demographic imbalance amid fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Earlier last year, more than 18,221 expats were deported, an average of 50 per day and 1,518 expats per month.
One of the main reasons for their deportation was expired residency permits. Meanwhile, others were deported for involvement in misdemeanours and felonies. Many others were also deported for trying to committee suicide and for violating the curfew that was put in place early last year.
Kuwait’s Ministry of Interior also issued a decision in the middle of last year to deport residents who participate in demonstrations, adding that deportation will also apply to residents whose behaviour harms the public interest, security and morals of the country.