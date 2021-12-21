Cairo: Kuwaiti police had arrested an Egyptian expatriate who had attempted self-immolation in a suicide bid, a local newspaper has said.
The man in his 40s had attempted to take his own life by dousing petrol on himself in the area of Al Fahaheel in the Governorate of Al Ahmadi, Al Anba reported.
He was placated and overpowered before being taken to a police station for questioning on charges of attempted suicide, the paper said. The cause of his suicide bid is not clear yet.
Maj. Gen. Faraj Al Zuabi, a senior official at the Interior Ministry for Public Security, has ordered the man be handed over to the administrative deportation department and his name be placed on the list of no-entry to Kuwait.
Last October, Kuwaiti sources said expatriates attempting suicide face deportation after a reported rise in such bids in the country.
“Clear and straightforward instructions have been issued by the Interior Ministry to security men to deal firmly with these cases,” a source was quoted by Al Qabas newspaper as saying at the time.
Kuwait has boosted security on the Sheikh Jaber Causeway, one of the world’s longest bridges, after an increase in suicide attempts on the site, according to local media. Foreigners make up nearly 3.4 million of Kuwait's overall population of around 4.6 million.