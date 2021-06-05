Cairo: A departure stamp carrying a wrong date disrupted a flight heading from Kuwait to Bahrain earlier this week, a Kuwaiti newspaper reported.
A passport employee used a stamp dated May instead of June in stamping passports of the departing passengers before they boarded the plane, Al Jarida newspaper said, quoting sources at the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).
The error was discovered by security personnel at the Kuwait airport before the takeoff, they added.
The DGCA sources dismissed as incorrect reports that the mistake had been found out after the departure, or that the plane had to return after take-off.
“The departure date was corrected for each passenger and the plane took off to Bahrain without problems,” a source said. There was no word on the number of passengers.