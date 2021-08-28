Cairo: Kuwait has denied reports that three missiles, targeting a US military base, had crossed its border from Iraq.
Media reports said on Friday that the missiles had been fired against a US military base near the Iraqi-Kuwaiti border.
The Kuwaiti army chief of staff denied the reports about the missiles crossing the country’s airspace, saying the Kuwaiti borders are “stable and secure”.
The army called for observing accuracy while handling “such information and news that disrupts the country’s security and stability”.
Kuwaiti newspaper Al Qabas, citing a security source, reported that the Kuwaiti-Iraqi border is stable.
“The missiles fired from the Iraqi territory did not target Kuwait,” the source added. The missiles, targeting military vehicles in Iraq, also landed inside Iraq, the source added.
In recent months, Iraqi military bases, hosting US-led forces have been subjected to a series of attacks that Washington blamed on Iran-backed militias.