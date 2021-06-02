Kuwait City: On Tuesday, Kuwait’s Crown Prince, Sheikh Mishal Al Ahmed Al Sabah, travelled to Riyadh to meet with Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince, Mohammed Bin Salman.
The two leaders discussed bilateral relations between their two countries and reviewed regional and international developments.
Sheikh Mishal led a delegation that included Kuwait’s Minister of Oil, Mohammed Al Fares, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dr Ahmed Al Sabah, Minister of Interior, Thamer Ali Al Sabah and the Crown Prince’s advisor, Dhari Al Othman.
Joining the meeting was Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Energy, Abdulaziz Al Salman and the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Faisal Bin Farhan.
The Crown Prince carried a letter with him from Kuwait’s Emir, Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmed Al Sabah, inviting Saudi Arabia’s King Salman Bin Abdulaziz to visit Kuwait.
This is the first time Sheikh Mishal visits Saudi Arabia on an official visit since he was appointed the position back in earlier October.