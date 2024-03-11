Dubai: Kuwaiti authorities are set to detain street vendors as part of a campaign to uphold cleanliness and orderliness during Ramadan.
As preparations for Ramadan intensify, Minister of Municipality, Dr. Noura Al Mashaan has directed hygiene departments in all six governorates to launch targeted campaigns aimed at street vendors operating across various regions.
The campaign aims to ensure the smooth flow of activities and uphold hygiene standards across Kuwait during Ramadan.
During a recent meeting with municipal officials, Dr. Al Mashaan underscored the urgency of addressing the proliferation of street vendors, emphasising the importance of immediate action to maintain cleanliness in public spaces.
Key directives include replacing damaged garbage containers in residential areas and implementing regular cleaning schedules in accordance with contractual agreements.
The Minister’s directives also extend to cooperation with other government entities, particularly the Ministry of Education, to ensure cleanliness at schools designated as election centers during the upcoming polls.
Moreover, hygiene inspectors have been tasked with organising targeted campaigns against violators in commercial and industrial areas, as well as grocery stores and food trucks in residential neighborhoods.
Special attention will be given to street vendors, particularly in the initial days of Ramadan, to ensure compliance with regulations and maintain cleanliness standards across Kuwait’s diverse regions.