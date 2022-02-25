Cairo: COVID-19 infections have dropped to below the 1,000 mark in Kuwait for the first time in two months, figures from the country’s Health Ministry has shown.
The ministry has reported 866 new virus cases in the past 24 hours, their lowest since December, bringing the overall infections in the country to 617,275.
One more death due to the pandemic was also registered, raising Kuwait’s such fatalities to 2,534.
In recent weeks, Kuwait has seen a marked decline in registered coronavirus infections, prompting authorities to lift most health restrictions. The measures included allowing unvaccinated people to enter malls, cinemas and theatres provided they present a negative PCR result.
Social gatherings inside indoor and outdoor places and full capacity of public transport are also allowed in compliance with health requirements. Physical distancing in mosques has been cancelled.
Earlier this week, a raft of government decisions, relaxing travel curbs, took effect in Kuwait.
The measures include scrapping pre-departure and on-arrival PCR testing for fully vaccinated travellers.
They also allow unvaccinated travellers to enter the country, provided they present a negative PCR test result conducted 72 hours before the flight, go into seven-day domestic quarantine after arrival and do another negative PCR test on the seventh day to end the quarantine.
The fully vaccinated travellers, including those who obtained two doses of vaccination less than nine months ago and those who received the booster shots against COVID-19, are exempted from pre-arrival and on-arrival PCR tests as well as home quarantine.
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation has said that the travel measures and exemptions from the PCR testing apply to Kuwaiti and expatriate travellers