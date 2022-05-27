Dubai: Kuwait’s parliamentary Interior and Defence Affairs Committee has passed a proposal extending the maximum residency period for expats to five years.
Expats in Kuwait now have to renew their residency visa every two-three years, depending on whether they are working in the private or public sector.
However, expats who have their residency renewal application rejected must leave the country.
MP Saadoun Hammad, Chairman of the committee, confirmed that the members have approved the proposal, which will now be referred to the parliament for voting.
The proposal has also extended the maximum residency period for foreign investors to 15 years. Meanwhile, the maximum residency period for children of Kuwaiti women married to non-Kuwaitis, as well as owners of real estate properties, will be 10 years.
Under the same proposal, the maximum family visit visa period will be increased from three months to one year. The daily fine for staying in the country if the residency permit expired has increased from KD2 to KD4.
Furthermore, sponsors or employers will have to bear the cost of deportation of their expat workers.
The proposal also authorises the minister of interior to deport expats as he deems appropriate to maintain national security, and for moral reasons.