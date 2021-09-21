Dubai: Expats on a commercial visit visa in Kuwait will be allowed to swap it for a work permit while in the country, local media reported.
According to Al Qabas newspaper, Director General of the Public Authority for Manpower (PAM) Ahmad Al Mousa recently issued a decision allowing expatriates to transfer commercial visit visas to work permits.
In cooperation with the Ministry of Interior, the authority made an amendment to allow the issuance of work permit for expatriates holding commercial visit visa, Al Mousa disclosed.
He said that an approval from the Corona Emergency Ministerial Committee is required for transferring commercial visit visa to work permit, adding that this step was taken to cover the needs of the local labour market.
Most foreigners require a visa to enter Kuwait to conduct business activities and should obtain a Commercial Visit Visa, also known as a Business Visitor Visa, from a Kuwaiti Consulate or Embassy, prior to travel.
GCC nationals do not require a visa to enter Kuwait to conduct business activities.
Thousands of expats have left Kuwait this year and have been unable to return to the country due to the pandemic.
The number of expatriates in the country dropped by 56,300 in the first half of 2021, bringing their total to 3.154 million, according to official figures.