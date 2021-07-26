Dubai: The Kuwaiti Cabinet on Monday announced the resumption of commercial activities from 8pm Tuesday, state news agency KUNA said.
The decision to cancel the closure of all commercial activities was taken at the weekly Cabinet meeting.
As per the Cabinet decision, all activities will reopen normally from Tuesday, except for gatherings, conferences, wedding parties, social occasions, and all children’s summer activities will reopen as of September 1, government spokesman Tareq Al Mezrem told an online news conference following the Cabinet meeting.
All vaccinated people are allowed to enter all kinds of activities, and those who are unvaccinated can enter pharmacies, cooperative societies, parallel markets, government buildings, hospitals, food and catering centers and private medical centres as of August 1, he said.
Also, direct flights to Morocco and Maldives will resume as of August 1 after the two countries have been removed from the red list.