Dubai: A defiant Kuwaiti owner of an unlicensed 'nursery' has reopened the facility within half an hour of it being shut down by municipal authorities in the Mangaf area, local media reported.
Acting on a tipoff about a nursery being operated without a license and some suspicious activities going on there, the municipal authorities swooped on the facility and shut it down. However, as soon as the authorities left, the nursery owner reopened with the help of some Asian workers and resumed 'activities.'
Many residents of the nursery building and neighbours had alleged that they had submitted many complaints accusing the 'nursery' workers of peddling marijuana and locally distilled alcohol.
The residents of the area appealed to the authorities to quickly deal with those responsible for these 'illegal activities.'