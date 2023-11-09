Cairo: A Kuwaiti court has sentenced a citizen and an expatriate to 10 years in prison each after convicting them of involvement in online leaking of high school exam papers in a high-profile case.
The criminal court has also ordered both defendants to pay a combined fine of KD482,000 (Dh5.73 million) in one of exam paper leak cases that were recently uncovered in the country.
The duo were also accused of money laundering, and their bank accounts frozen after they had amassed money from the paper leak groups and selling cheat earphones.
Earlier this year, Kuwaiti prosecutors had referred to the court three such cases involving dozens of defendants on charges of exam paper leaks, forgery and money laundering, Al Qabas newspaper reported.
Other related cases are being heard.
In January, Kuwaiti media reported that authorities had busted a network of secondary school exams after arresting 17 persons including 11 teachers and six accomplices suspected of involvement in leaking the tests a year earlier.
The number of students involved in the online scam was estimated at around 20,000. Investigations revealed that a teacher and a mediator had set up a WhatsApp group giving members access to the tests in return for a fee of KD50 per member, according to media reports.
The leaks allegedly began last year and the students involved got access to answers to exam test questions via special earphones.
In June, the Kuwaiti Interior Ministry said it had dismantled a new network accused of leaking the high school exams. The ministry added that the network comprised two groups receiving money in return for involvement in exam leaks. An unspecified number of suspects were arrested and admitted to the crime, according to the ministry.