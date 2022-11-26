Cairo: Kuwait said it detected a cholera case in a citizen who has recently returned from a neighbouring country.
The Kuwaiti Health Ministry said the man had displayed symptoms of the disease after his return from a neighbouring country suffering from an outbreak of cholera, but the ministry did not name that country.
The patient is isolated in a government hospital while those who came into touch with him were handled according to accredited health protocols. “They are being observed to ensure their safety.”
The ministry said chances for an outbreak of cholera in Kuwait are unlikely. It urged members of the public to avoid unsafe drinking water and food.
Kuwaiti newspaper Al Rai, citing health sources, said the infected Kuwaiti man had returned from neighbouring Iraq.