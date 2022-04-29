Cairo: A little girl, who had got stuck into a washing machine in Kuwait, was rescued, the country’s fire service has said.
The Kuwait Fire Force (KFF) reported that it had received a report on Wednesday that the child had been stuck into the machine in a house in the area of Al Qadsia in the Kuwait City.
“A rescue team was rushed to the place and embarked on a rescue operation that ended safely and without any injuries,” KFF said on its Twitter.
The service also posted pictures of its personnel during the operation. The age of the girl was not given nor was it immediately clear how she had got into the machine.