Cairo: Kuwaiti prosecutors have ordered a 21-day remand of an owner of a chalet for daily lease after police found surveillance cameras secretly installed inside its bedrooms, a local newspaper has reported.
The man, a Kuwaiti citizen, was arrested after police raided the chalet and found the cameras allegedly aimed to spy on clients, Al Qabas reported. The raid came in response to a complaint from a Kuwaiti woman who said she had discovered surveillance cameras inside the bedrooms.
After arrest, the man denied having any idea about the cameras, saying he had rented the chalet to a company. His claim was, however, found to be baseless.
According to the Kuwaiti law, surveillance devices are banned in sleep sites, changing rooms, toilets, women’s saloons and health clubs or any other places where privacy must not be violated.
Violations are punishable by jail of up to three years and fines ranging from KD2,000 to Dh10,000.