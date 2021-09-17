Cairo: Police and medics, rushing to rescue a man whose car flipped over a highway in Kuwait, found out drugs in his possession, a local newspa-per has reported.
The driver, a Kuwaiti citizen, was hospitalised with serious injuries after the accident on the Sixth Ring Road.
“Before transferring the wounded man to hospital, policemen noticed a hand bag in his possession,” a security source told Al Rai newspaper.
“On opening and examining the bag, they found inside it an amount of narcotic substances in addition to a gun and bullets,” the source added.
The suspect is being under tight guard at the hospital and will be inter-rogated after his recovery, according to the source.
Kuwait applies tough penalties in drug cases, including the death penalty.