Cairo: Kuwaiti police has busted a 12-member prostitution ring as part of a crackdown on immoral business, a Kuwaiti newspaper has reported.
The ring members had been involved in cash-for-immoral deeds in Al Ahmadi governorate in southern Kuwait, Al Jarida added, citing the Interior Ministry’s security media department.
The suspects were nine women and three men.
Acting upon a tipoff, police raided a building in Al Ahmadi where the suspects were arrested.
During the raid, a set of surveillance cameras and smart devices used in running the ring were seized too, the department added.
All suspects were referred for investigations.