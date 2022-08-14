Dubai: Kuwait’s Ministry of Interior has announced the arrest of nine members of a cybersex gang who performed indecent acts in front of a webcam for local and foreign clients, local media reported.
The ministry said that the arrested members are of different nationalities. A large amount of various sex toys was found in their possession. They have been referred to the competent authorities to take legal action.
Prostitution in Kuwait is illegal and those found in such activities are either deported or made to sign a “good conduct pledge” before their release.
Article 201 of Kuwait’s criminal code prohibits forced prostitution; prescribed penalties include imprisonment of up to five years or a fine for forced prostitution of adults, and seven years imprisonment and a fine prescribed for the forced prostitution of minors under 18 years.