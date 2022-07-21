Cairo: Kuwaiti labour teams, monitoring compliance with a summer outdoor noon work ban, have registered 26 violations of the ban, a Kuwaiti newspaper has reported.
Al Anba, citing sources at the Kuwaiti Public Authority of Manpower (PAM), said its team had inspected for the first time 34 work sites belonging to 23 companies over the period of July 3-16.
The team, moreover, re-inspected 23 other workplaces and found 26 employees working during the ban hours.
However, the sources cited employers’ general compliance with the ban and a marked decline in the number of violations compared to past years, it added.
The annual ban went into effect in Kuwait on June 1 daily from 11am to 4pm running till August 31.
A notification is initially issued for the violating employer of the ban to stop the infringement and comply with a one-day grace period, labour officials said.
Another inspection tour of the same site is conducted. If the violation is repeated, the employer’s record is closed and a fine of KD100 per worker is levied.
The ban is seasonal in the Arab Gulf countries, home to large communities of migrant workers, in summer when the mercury shoots up. The restriction aims at protecting workers from heat stress.