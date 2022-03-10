Cairo: Kuwait blocked 139 websites last year because they violated public morals or were involved in fraudulent practices, a local newspaper reported, citing official figures.
Some of the blocked sites were also found violating property rights, privacy rules or involved in phishing, Al Anba added.
Out of the total 139 sites, 80 were blocked in July, August and September, it said.
Figures released by Kuwait's Communication and Information Technology Regulatory Authority showed that the government agency, meanwhile, removed blockage of 21 other websites last year.
Around 58 per cent of blocking or allowing access to the once-blocked sites happened over the period from July to late September.