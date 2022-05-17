Cairo: Kuwaiti municipal authorities have removed a road billboard that triggered controversy due to its vague wording.
The road board read: "I’m deeply sorry. I hope you’ll accept my apology.” The sign was later found to be an advert posted by a local restaurant for a new dish.
But the billboard drew criticism from MP Fayez Ghanam, who called for its removal allegedly to “safeguard values”.
After the advert was pulled down, the lawmaker expressed thanks to Minister of Municipality Rana Al Fares for responding to his request.
“An appreciated response from the minister of municipality for removal of this silly billboard to safeguard public morals, block vulgarity and head off casting Kuwaiti society in an unfavourable light,” the lawmaker said in a tweet, posted along with images of the contested board.
However, the removal of the advert drew some criticism.
“Although this commercial advert only appeared in streets after obtaining legal licences, the lawmaker and the minister did not equally rise to act against rampant corruption and encroachments on public money,” commented Al Jarida newspaper, accusing both of using an advert to question people’s morals and intentions.