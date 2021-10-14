Cairo: Kuwaiti security authorities have decided to enhance security on the Sheikh Jaber Al Ahmad Causeway, one of the world’s longest bridges, after an increase in suicide attempts on the site, a local newspaper reported.
Earlier this week, two expatriates – an Egyptian and an Indian, attempted to commit suicide by jumping from the bridge, but were rescued.
The measures ordered by the Interior Ministry to head off further suicide attempts include round-the-clock security patrols on the bridge to arrest suicidal suspects, Al Qabas newspaper reported, citing what it termed as well-informed sources.
Expatriates attempting suicide face deportation from Kuwait, the sources added.
“Clear and straightforward instructions have been issued by the ministry to security men to deal firmly with these cases,” a source said.
Last month, a 21-year-old Australian woman, a schoolteacher, killed herself by jumping off the Sheikh Jaber Causeway.