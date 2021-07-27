Dubai: Kuwait on Tuesday banned unvaccinated citizens from traveling abroad as of August 1, the government communication office reported.
The decision exempts children under 16 years and those with a health ministry certificate saying they cannot be vaccinated. Also pregnant women, who get a pregnancy proof certificate from authorities, are exempted from the travel ban.
As per the new rule, no travel is allowed out of Kuwait except for citizens who are vaccinated with one of the approved vaccines by the government of Kuwait and have the green colour in the vaccine mobile phone application.
Kuwaitis travelling abroad must hold health insurance during their stay outside the country which covers the treatment of infections with COVID-19.