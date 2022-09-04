Dubai: Kuwait’s Ministry of Commerce and Industry has announced that it is strictly prohibited to import, export, display and sell ready-made garments similar to all types of military uniforms being used in the country, Al Jarida newspaper reported.
On its official Twitter account; the ministry clarified it is also forbidden to import, export, display and sell the related accessories such as rank symbols, decorations, epaulets, hats, badges and others.
The ministry added that it is outlawed to manufacture and supply these items without a written permission from concerned authorities, urging everyone to fully cooperate with the authorities in preventing such violations.
The ministry’s announcement comes a day after a state security man was arrested in Kuwait for abusing his power in leapfrogging his turn at a shopping centre in the country.
The arrest came after the uniformed officer appeared in a video clip circulated on social media pushing two shoppers and forcing them to go back as he stepped forward to pay his shopping bill amid anger of bystanders. He was clad in a uniform of the Kuwaiti Special Forces.