Dubai: Kuwait’s Ministry of Education has banned metal flasks in all schools after an elementary student assaulted a classmate using his flask, local media reported.
Following the fight between the two students, one of them had to be rushed to the intensive care unit, after being beaten by a metal water flask, according to Al Rai newspaper.
A source told the paper that these flasks were previously not allowed in some schools for boys only, but the ministry issued a decision banning them in all schools for boys and girls.
Kuwait has recently reported a surge in violence among school students. Earlier last month, a school teacher was stabbed in Kuwait while attempting to break up a fight between a group of students.
A violent quarrel is said to have erupted between a number of students of the “Balat Al Shuhada” high school, which is affiliated with the Ahmadi Educational District.
According to media reports, one of those involved in the fight reportedly contacted his brother following the disagreement. Things quickly spiralled out of control as soon as the student’s brother showed up, necessitating teacher intervention.