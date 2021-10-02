Cairo: Kuwaiti authorities have banned cycling, walking and other hobbies on the Sheikh Jaber Causeway, one of the world’s longest bridges, according to local media.
The Interior Ministry said that the ban aims at protecting safety of the bridge’s users in view of a “recent rise in traffic accidents” on the 49.9 kilometre-long- bridge.
The latest such mishap resulted in the death of a Jordanian cyclist and the injuring of another Kuwaiti girl after they were hit by a motorist on the bridge.
Kuwaiti police arrested the suspect, who was found to be a Jordanian expatriate, a Kuwaiti newspaper said.
The 18-year-old suspect had escaped from the scene following the accident, Al Rai reported, citing a security source.