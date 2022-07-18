Dubai: Kuwait has banned the import, manufacture, sale or installation of all types of sports exhaust systems and their accessories in cars, local media reported.
According to Al Qabas newspaper, Fahad Al Shariaan, Minister of Commerce and Industry, has issued a decision banning the import, manufacture, sale or installation of sports exhaust systems.
The decision also bans workshops and garages from modifying exhaust systems that cause sound and noise pollution.
Under the new decision, sports bodies specialised in engines, approved car agencies, and car spare parts agents licensed to sell them that have obtained a car exhaust agency and approval from the General Traffic Department are excluded from the ban.
The ministry said those who violate its instructions will be punished according to the law.