Kuwait City: As the health situation is stabilising in Kuwait, August recorded the lowest number of COVID-19 cases in the past eight months.
During the past 31 days, the Ministry of Health reported a total of 11,322 cases and 91 deaths. In comparison, July was one of the worst months, with the Ministry of Health recording 38,587 cases.
In terms of COVID-19 related deaths, in August fatalities decreased by 72 per cent compared to July, where the country was witnessing double digit deaths daily.
The number of COVID-19 patients undergoing treatment in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) is the lowest recorded since January. As of Wednesday, there were 84 patients in ICU, a 250 per cent decrease compared to a month ago. Last week, Dr. Abdullah Al Mutairi, a consultant at the ICU at the Jaber Al Ahmad hospital, said three COVID-19 ICU wards have closed as patient occupancy decreases.
Effect of vaccine
Health officials have said the drop in cases, deaths and hospitalisations is a result of the increase in the number of vaccinated individuals.
Kuwait’s Minister of Health, Dr. Basel Al Sabah, said in a tweet last week they have achieved 70 per cent vaccination. It is unclear whether it means that 70 per cent of the total population is vaccinated or those eligible for the vaccine, meaning anybody above the age of 12.
Dr. Khaled Al Saeed, a member of the COVID-19 committee at the Ministry of Health, said Kuwait is set to achieve herd immunity by September. He also pointed out that there is a spike in vaccination, with around 2 per cent of the population receiving a jab daily.