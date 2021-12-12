Cairo: Kuwaiti police had raided an illegal alcohol plant and found that the operator is a soldier in the country’s anti-drug squad, Kuwaiti media reported.
The 55-year-old suspect, an employee at the General Directorate of Narcotics Control, and two Nepali aides were arrested in a police raid on the makeshift factory housed in a home in the area of Al Sulaibiya in the governorate of Al Jahra, Al Anba newspaper reported.
Distillation equipment along with alcohol bottles were seized during the swoop.
Police also seized two guns, 100 bullets and four handcuffs believed to belong to the main culprit.
Large quantities of alcohol were impounded too. The home-turned-factory has been put under heavy security pending interrogations into the case.