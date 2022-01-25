Dubai: Expats aged 60 and above are now officially allowed to get a work permit in Kuwait for KD 250 ($826) after a controversial decision that was issued last year prohibiting the issuance or renewal of work permits for this particular segment, a top senior Kuwaiti official announced.
Jamal Al Jalawi, Minister of Justice and Minister of State for 'Nazaha' Boosting Affairs, announced yesterday a new decision to allow issuance of work permits for expatriates aged 60 and above.
The decision covers holders of high school certificate or lower educational qualifications, husbands of Kuwaiti women, children of Kuwaiti female citizens, wives of Kuwaitis and Palestinians who hold residency documents.
Al Jalawi said expats workers over 60 must have full health insurance from one of the insurance companies listed in Kuwait stock exchange.
The decision will be effective for a year and will be revised within this period according to the labour market conditions.
The cost of health insurance for expats of all ages, including those who are 60 years and above, has been set at KD130 for one year by the Health Insurance Hospitals Company Daman, according to Al Rai newspaper.