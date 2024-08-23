The move comes as the airline grapples with substantial financial pressure, attributed to inflated salaries and an oversized workforce.

Reports indicate that Kuwait Airways is among the companies with the highest employee numbers, leading to financial costs estimated in the millions.

The airline stated that these layoffs are designed to create opportunities for national talent, rejuvenate the workforce, and align with the government’s strategy to reduce unemployment in Kuwait. As a state-owned entity, Kuwait Airways is committed to supporting the national agenda and contributing to the country’s economic efficiency.

The dismissals primarily affect two groups: foreign workers and retirees. Kuwait Airways had previously employed certain retirees with technical expertise to ensure operational safety. However, with recent appointments filling these roles, the decision was made to release some of these individuals.