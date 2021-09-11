A man greets his family upon their arrival at Kuwait international airport on August 1, 2021, as the authorities allowed entry for fully vaccinated expats. Image Credit: AFP

Kuwait City: As the health situation has stabilised and cases are at an all time low, the Kuwaiti government is considering opening the Kuwait airport completely and resuming operations at 100 per cent capacity, local media reported.

The COVID-19 committee is expected to meet soon to discuss the chances of reopening the airport in two weeks. The Civil Aviation is awaiting the schedule to resume direct flights from Sri Lanka, Nepal and Bangladesh.

This comes after three of the six banned countries were allowed to resume direct flights to Kuwait. As of Sunday, direct flights between Egypt and Kuwait have resumed with around eight flights arriving in the country daily. Direct flights from India began operating again as of Tuesday with approximately five flights a day. So far, there is one direct flight from Pakistan arriving in Kuwait every day.

Travel requirements

Since August 1, expats are allowed to enter Kuwait as long as they have received two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine or one dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Only those with a valid residency permit will be allowed into the country.

This comes after Kuwait put in place a seven-month ban on non-Kuwaitis entering the country.

As for Kuwaitis, starting August 1, only those who have received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine will be allowed to travel outside the country. Those who are exempt from the decision are children under the eligible age group, pregnant women and people who cannot take the vaccine due to health issues.

The rules differ for residents holding an Article 20 visa, which is specific for domestic workers. They are free to travel to Kuwait even if not vaccinated, but need to follow certain regulations. For those who are unvaccinated, they need to quarantine in a hotel in Kuwait for 14 days.