Dubai: Kuwait is gearing up to cope with the Eid Al Fitr holiday rush, according to a top official.
The Kuwaiti Cabinet on Monday declared Eid Al Fitr holidays from April 21 to 25 for all ministries, governmental bodies and institutions in the country. Work will resume on April 26.
According to Saleh Al Fadaghi, Director General of the General Directorate of Civil Aviation, 220,000 passengers to are expected to travel during the Eid Al Fitr holiday. Dubai, Istanbul, Jeddah, Cairo and Doha are among the most popular destinations during the Eid.
To manage the traffic, he said an action plan is in place that includes regulating annual leave for employees and supervisors and support team for rapid intervention in solving problems, rewards for outstanding employees and making use of Saad Al Abdullah Airport for charter and private flights.
Al Fadaghi stressed that passenger traffic is expected to reach 13 million during 2023.
Speaking on the sidelines of the Ramadan Ghabka, held by the Union of Kuwaiti Travel and Tourism Offices, he said 700,000 passengers have crossed Kuwait International Airport during Ramadan on board 7,800 flights.